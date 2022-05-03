Award-winning pianist joining Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra for performance

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is filling the Pablo Center with beautiful music again on Friday, May 6. Joining them for this performance is award-winning pianist, Kenny Broberg.
Together, Broberg and CVSO will perform Piano Concerto No. 2 by Johannes Brahms during the “Brahms in Spring” concert on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence. The concert will open with Beethoven's Egmont Overture and Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture.
Pianist Kenny Broberg Broberg has come to international attention in recent years, most recently by winning the 2021 American Pianist Awards and Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship.
Tickets Available Through the Pablo Center Box Office Tickets are $10 plus fees for students/youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the Pablo Center website.