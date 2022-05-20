'Beatles on The Chippewa' happening Sunday

(WQOW) - Looking for a way to come together this weekend? Beatles on The Chippewa is bringing the music of the fab four to Durand on Sunday.
More than 50 musicians will be featured in the tribute benefit to raise money for the Blues on The Chippewa festival happening later this summer.
There will be raffles, food, live music and free admission but donation are being accepted. It all starts at noon on Sunday at the Corral Bar & Riverside Grill in downtown Durand and goes until 8:30 p.m.
If you can't make it out to the event, you can watch all the bands live here: Blues on the Chippewa