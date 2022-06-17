Beloved movie and book "Matilda" hits CVTG stage

(WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is bringing the beloved 90s movie and Ronald Dahl book, Matilda to the stage.
Matilda The Musical is a five-time Tony-award winning Broadway musical about the inspiring story of a young girl dreaming of a better life.
You will be able to catch the musical at the RCU Theatre in the Pablo Center June 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. and June 26 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and seniors. Youth and students are $15. You can find tickets online at cvtg.org or by calling 715-832-7529