 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beloved movie and book "Matilda" hits CVTG stage

  • Updated
  • 0
Matilda The Musical

(WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild is bringing the beloved 90s movie and Ronald Dahl book, Matilda to the stage.

Matilda The Musical is a five-time Tony-award winning Broadway musical about the inspiring story of a young girl dreaming of a better life. 

You will be able to catch the musical at the RCU Theatre in the Pablo Center June 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. and June 26 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and seniors. Youth and students are $15. You can find tickets online at cvtg.org or by calling 715-832-7529

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags