Chippewa Valley Museum in need of Summer volunteers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Museum is looking for summer volunteers to help them keep our area history alive.
The museum, which showcases old photographs, and local artifacts and achieves dedicated to sharing the history of the Chippewa Valley, is asking those interested in volunteering to reach out to them.
Currently, they have an exhibit celebrating the city of Eau Claire's 150 years. The museum is in need of volunteer tour guides to teach visitors about the exhibit.
The museum's Program Manager Angela Allread said Summer is a busy time for them and they rely on the help of volunteers.
"We have visitors from summer months that even come from Europe," Allread said.
"Summer is actually the perfect time to connect with the museum educator and get the communications list for opportunities for upcoming training and other opportunities to support the education arm of the museum's operations."
The Chippewa Valley Museum is located in Carson Park in Eau Claire and is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and from Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
If you are interested in volunteering at the museum, visit www.cvmuseum.com/get-involved/volunteer.