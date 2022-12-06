Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra - Interview (12/6/22)

A Christmas celebration is coming to the Pablo Center on Sat. Dec.
10 at 2:00 p.m. Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “Sing We Now of Christmas” concert
will feature not only the symphony orchestra, but also Chippewa Valley Festival Choir, which
will sing John Rutter’s Gloria with the orchestra. Also on the program are favorite holiday tunes
including “Greensleeves”, “Jingle Bells”, “White Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, and a singalong of
popular holiday carols.
Tickets to this family-friendly event are available through the Pablo Center box office by phone
(715-832-2787), email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org), or online (www.pablocenter.org).
Chippewa Valley Festival Choir Returns
The centerpiece of the concert is Gloria by John Rutter, sung by Chippewa Valley Festival Choir
and accompanied by the orchestra. The choir made its premiere singing Carl Orff’s Carmina
Burana with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra in May 2019, with plans for the
collaboration to be an annual event. However, COVID safety concerns prevented the choir from
returning until this season.