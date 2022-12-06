 Skip to main content
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra - Interview (12/6/22)

A Christmas celebration is coming to the Pablo Center on Sat. Dec.

10 at 2:00 p.m. Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “Sing We Now of Christmas” concert

will feature not only the symphony orchestra, but also Chippewa Valley Festival Choir, which

will sing John Rutter’s Gloria with the orchestra. Also on the program are favorite holiday tunes

including “Greensleeves”, “Jingle Bells”, “White Christmas”, “Sleigh Ride”, and a singalong of

popular holiday carols.

Tickets to this family-friendly event are available through the Pablo Center box office by phone

(715-832-2787), email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org), or online (www.pablocenter.org).

Chippewa Valley Festival Choir Returns

The centerpiece of the concert is Gloria by John Rutter, sung by Chippewa Valley Festival Choir

and accompanied by the orchestra. The choir made its premiere singing Carl Orff’s Carmina

Burana with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra in May 2019, with plans for the

collaboration to be an annual event. However, COVID safety concerns prevented the choir from

returning until this season.

