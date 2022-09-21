Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra season opener happening this Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) will feature award-winning violinist Richard Lin at its opening concert of the season, “The Mighty Power of Music”, on Saturday.
Lin will play Violin Concerto No. 1 by Max Bruch. He returns to Eau Claire after delighting CVSO audiences with Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major in 2019. Lin’s upcoming performance is sponsored by Dick, Gail, and Zach Halmstad. CVSO will also be performing Symphony No. 1 by Brahms.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center.
Tickets are $10 plus fees for students/youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the Pablo Center website, www.pablocenter.org, by phone (715-832-2787) or via email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org). Five-concert and three-concert discounted season ticket packages are also available.