Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Comedy-Drama "Savannah Sipping Society" Presented by CVTG

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 40th Anniversary Season presents the comedy, The Savannah Sipping Society, March 10-13 & 17-20 at The Grand Theatre.

In this delightful drama/comedy, four middle-aged women, all needing to escape their daily routines, are drawn together by Fate and an impromptu happy hour.

Randa is a perfectionist and workaholic struggling with a surprise career derailment. Dot is starting her life over after the loss of her husband, Marlafaye has just moved to Savannah after losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a twenty-three-year-old dental hygienist. And spunky Jinx offers her services as a much-needed life coach.

Through laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these women bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives, discovering that it’s never too late make new friends.

Showtimes include: 7:30 p.m. on March 10-12, 17-19 and 1:30 p.m. on March 13 and 20.

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Tickets: online at cvtg.org or call 715-832-7529

Go to cvtg.org for safety guidelines at the grand.

