CultureFest Returns to UWEC Sunday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- UWEC is welcoming back Culturefest on Sunday.
Prior to 2020, CultureFest was known as The International Folk Festival
· CultureFest has been virtual since 2020 due to COVID, so this is the first year since COVID that the event will be held in-person.
· This years event wil be held at The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Davies Center from 12 pm – 4pm.
· The event will feature live cultural performances from various groups, live music, interactive food demonstrations, a raffle, and more!
· This year there will be over 20+ participant groups representing a variety of different cultures.
· Performances by Bizhiki Culture and Dance Company, Swan Lake Ukrainian Ballet, and more!