Daybreak welcomes familiar face to the anchor desk: Adam Reed

  • Updated
Adam Reed Joins News 18 Daybreak

There is a new, but familiar face to the Daybreak team. News 18's Adam Reed will be joining Katie Phernetton on the anchor desk every weekday morning from 4:30 - 7 a.m. and throughout Good Morning America. 

Watch the video above to get to know Adam!

