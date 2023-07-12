Eau Freedom Fun Run benefiting Fierce Freedom

(WQOW) - Eau Freedom: Fun Run and Fest is a family-friendly summer event to raise awareness and funds for the work of Fierce Freedom.
Eau Freedom will feature a fun run, which requires registration. Other activities at the festival include: food trucks, music, prizes, children's activities, a creation station, a Fierce Friends area highlighting community resources with complementary aims, a Fierce Freedom education area and a special program at 7:00 p.m. featuring the CollECtive choir.
The event is happening Wednesday, July 19 at Carson Park.