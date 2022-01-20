 Skip to main content
Fierce Freedom creates film 'The Real Faces of Human Trafficking'

  • Updated
  • 0
Fierce Freedom Daybreak
Stephanie Rodriguez

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- A local organization dedicated to bring an end and raise awareness to human trafficking is premiering a film to help people get a better understanding of the problem as well as dispell any myths.

Cat morgan with Fierce Freedom joined Daybreak virtually to talk about it on Thursday.

Morgan said attendees will learn how a former sex buyer and victim of trafficking became entrapped by addiction and ultimately walked away in freedom, as leaders in the abolitionist movement.

Artendees will also learn strategies that each person can use to effectively fight trafficking within their sphere of influence. 

The premeire will be at 6:30 Thursday, Jan. 27. at the Mabel Tainter Theatre in Menomonie.

Tickets can be purchased here: bit.ly/realfacesofht-tix.

For more information on Fierce Freedom, visit their website at fiercefreedom.org.

