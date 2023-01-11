Fierce Freedom holding special events for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and a Chippewa Valley organization called Fierce Freedom is working to end the cycle of human trafficking and exploitation.
From 5:30 to 6:15 pm, Fierce Freedom will be hosting a prayer vigil in Eau Claire at 410 S. Barstow St. At 6:30 pm, there will be a showing of the documentary-style film The Real Faces of Human Trafficking, at the Valleybrook Theater, which is right next door.
Click here to watch a trailer for the film.
News 18 also spoke with Program Specialist Cat Morgan for an update on the organization as they take on the new year, as well as some thoughts on what you can do to help in the fight against human trafficking.
Watch the full interview here:
Fierce Freedom will also be holding a fundraiser breakfast on January 21 from 9 am until noon. The breakfast will be hosted by Elks 402 at 3411 Stein Blvd. in Eau Claire. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go towards Fierce Freedom's mission of ending human trafficking.