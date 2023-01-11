Fierce Freedom holding special events for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov