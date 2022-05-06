Fifth Grade Track Meet returns after two years

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The ECASD 5th-grade track meet will be returning this year at Memorial High School.
To take full advantage of the upgraded facilities at Memorial, the track meet will be held at the Ulrich Track on the morning of May 20.
More than 600 5th graders, from the district's 14 elementary schools, including Eau Claire Virtual School, will attend the track meet and participate in a rotation of track and field events. Elementary PE teachers run the event, and elementary principals help as well.
This year, there will also be track and field athletes from Memorial and North who will welcome and encourage the 5th graders during the event.