Friday Find - 1/20/23

This is Lucy Lou and she loves toys more than anything in the world - even treats! She is about a year old and is 57 pounds. She is basically a giant puppy so she needs someone dedicated to training with her and teaching. She loves to play with other friendly dogs her size but anything smaller looks like it would be far too fun to chase. She has been getting lots of treats and attention at the shelter but she is ready for a home where she can be trained and loved.
The annual SPAY-ghetti and No Balls Fundraiser Dinner will be on Tuesday Feb. 28 from 4-7 at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie. It's $10 for a plate of spaghetti with a salad, garlic bread and dessert. Kids 4-12 years old is only $5 adn kids under three are free.