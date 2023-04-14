Friday Find - 4/14/23

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.
* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 700 PM CDT Thursday was 774.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.
&&
Weather Alert
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.