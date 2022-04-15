Friday Find: Katherine

Meet our Friday Find for April 15 - Katherine!
Katherine is a 3 year old spayed female weighing just under 60 pounds. She is looking for a family who will love her unconditionally. She arrived to the society with her four "puppies" and was very nervous and shy.
She is in need of an understanding family who will be patient with her while she adjusts to her new surroundings. Another dog in the home will greatly help with her anxiety and is ideal for her since she always had other dogs around.
Check her out at the Dunn County Humane Society!