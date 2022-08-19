Friday Find: Taj

Meet Taj, a 1.5 years old dog who is very affectionate. He is friendly, curious, loves discovery and activity in nature.
The DCHS Back to School Rummage and Bake Sale is coming up Aug. 26-27 and we are looking for folks who would like to donate some sweet treats and baked goods for the sale. If you are interested, contact Lisa at the Dunn County Humane Society.
The sale will be on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and August 27 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. It will be at the Fanetti Community Center. Donations may be dropped off Wednesday Aug. 24 at the community center from 9 a./m.-7 p.m.