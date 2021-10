EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s 40th Anniversary begins tomorrow with the Broadway musical "Godspell."

The shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jamf Theatre inside The Pablo. Tickets for adults are $25 and $15 for youth and students. For tickets call 715-832-7529 or order online at cvtg.org.