Hike for the Homeless returning to River Prairie in August

WQOW - If you are looking for fun for the whole family to soak in the last bit of beautiful summer nights, while helping families in our area, an annual hike is returning.
Hike for the Homeless, a one-mile or 2.8 mile hike returns to River Prairie Tuesday, Aug. 16 to benefit Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley who operates the Beacon House, a shelter for families experiencing homelessness in our area.
The hike will feature food trucks, family activities and a drawing for different gift baskets. To register and learn more about Family Promise and the Beacon House click here.