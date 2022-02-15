Home & Garden Show Happening This Weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- We are through the halfway point of winter and we are now looking forward to spring and to get you into the spring mood, happening this weekend is the Home and Garden show!
Event details:
Friday Feb 18 1pm – 8pm
Saturday Feb 19 9am – 5pm
Sunday Feb 20 10am – 4pm
Tickets are $8 through Feb 17. On sale at Menards, Festival Foods, Green Oasis. Tickets are $10 at the door
Friday
· All seniors & veterans will receive $1 off the door price
· Educational seminars on selecting countertops, deconstruction & building with reclaimed materials and exterior lighting.
Saturday
· Educational seminars on choosing fixtures, buying and selling in 2022, how solar photovoltaic panels work, planting and caring for trees and tips and tricks to gardening.
Sunday
· Family Day! Face painting, bird house building, balloons, and more!
· The first 250 kids get to take home a line worker hat.
Grand Giveaway – everyone who attends can enter to win the 2022 Grand Giveaway! This year’s prize includes:
· 300 square feet patio pavers
· 4 stone block columns
· Stone firepit with ring insert
· Brown treated pergola
Bar (New this year!)
· We will be selling beer all weekend (Fri 1-8, Sat 11-5 & Sun 11-4)
Plant Sale – brighten up your home and take home a plant to support the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Foundation.
Scavenger Hunt – Find the signs hidden in booths throughout the event and have a chance to win $100! There will be a winner each day.
Courtesy Shuttle on Friday & Saturday; Concessions throughout the weekend
COVID Protocols
· Encourage everyone to wear masks
· Sanitation stations will be available throughout the event
· We are asking that anyone who is not feeling well or has any covid symptoms to refrain from attending.