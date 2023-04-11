Interview - Augusta High School's "The Addams Family" (4/11/23)

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 700 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 770.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 774.3 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 774.4 feet on 04/10/2001. &&