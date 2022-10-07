Interview - Bob's House of Dogs (10/7/22) Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Rowan and Clover in today's Friday Find! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 18 Daybreak 'Get the Shot' campaign launches in Eau Claire County Updated Oct 7, 2021 Archive Pet of the Day: Izzy Jun 25, 2021 Daybreak MUST SEE: Injured Turtle Gets Tiny Lego Wheelchair Sep 28, 2018 Daybreak MUST SEE: Dust Devil sweeps across field Jul 17, 2018 Daybreak 07/15 Interview: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Steak Fry! Jul 15, 2019 Daybreak The Ginormous Pumpkin Festival smashes back to Altoona Sep 22, 2021 Recommended for you