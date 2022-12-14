Interview - Chippewa Figure Skating Club

Our Annual Exhibition Figure Skating Show!
January 1st, 2022 @ 2 pm
Chippewa Area Ice Arena
839 1st Avenue
Chippewa Falls, WI
All donations will benefit the
Chippewa Falls Police
Department's K-9 Program!
WHAT THE DONATIONS WILL BE USED FOR:
➔ The K-9 Dog
➔ Training for Deputy and K-9 Dog Team
➔ Upgrading our Already-Existing Fleet Vehicle
➔ Vet Bills, Kennel, Protective Vest and Care
IT'S ALSO NATIONAL SKATING MONTH!
Following our show we will have
open skate to honor this day!
All ages and skill levels are welcome!