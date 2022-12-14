Interview - Chippewa Figure Skating Club

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation will wind down late this morning. Light mixed precipitation this evening will give way to snow overnight, which will continue into Thursday, with accumulations of more than 6 inches expected. * WHERE...Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&