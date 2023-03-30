Interview - Chippewa Valley Free Clinic (3/30/23)

The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic opened its healthcare clinic in Eau Claire in
1997 to help meet the needs of a growing population of uninsured people who were increasingly relying on hospital
emergency rooms for their medical care. The clinic, staffed by volunteer clinicians, offers many comprehensive services,
including acute and chronic medical care, a mental health clinic with counseling, education and weight management,
dental and vision clinics, free medications and eyeglasses, lab services, and immunizations. Since its launch in 1997, the
Clinic has helped over 10,000 patients receive much needed care through over 52,566 visits.
– "Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box" is the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic's new version of its annual
fundraiser. Instead of attending an in-person event, community members have the opportunity to support the Free Clinic
by ordering a themed box filled with food and beverages to enjoy at their leisure at home.
Specially curated by the experts at The Coffee Grounds, each "Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box" has its own unique
theme and distinct food and beverage offerings. April's Box, presented by Ruder Ware, OakLeaf Clinics, Security
Financial Bank, Prevea Health, and Royal Credit Union, is called "Spring Fling Charcuterie Board." The Box contains two
bottles of wine, two cheese selections, salami, a baguette, mixed nuts, dried fruit, cookies, and an exclusive gift from
Ruder Ware. Each box costs $110 and contains supplies for 2 people. To place an order, visit
https://www.thecoffeegrounds.com/events-2. A limited number of boxes are available for order until Wednesday, April 12,
or until they're sold out. Boxes will be ready for pick up at The Coffee Grounds on Friday, April 14.
Funds raised through the Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box fundraiser series have generated most of the income needed
for the Clinic's free medications, vaccines, and medical supplies for the year.