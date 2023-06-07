Interview - Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association (6/7/23)

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to control today in much of west central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25 percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread of fires in west central Wisconsin. Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials, especially if any burning bans are enacted.