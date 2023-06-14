Interview - Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild (6/14/23)

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce,
Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust
the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov