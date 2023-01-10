Interview - CVTG (1/10/23)

We're just days away from the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild's latest production - The Hatmaker's Wife! We spoke to David Gerken and Taylor Huppert to learn more about the show.
"The Hatmaker's Wife is a whimsical, heartwarming play about a story within a story. A young couple moves into their first house together, and immediately the walls start talking to the young woman. But her boyfriend can't hear it! The story the WALL tells is about a hatmaker and his wife. First his beloved hat goes missing, and then his wife goes missing. It is hilarious and heartwarming--you'll laugh and you might cry. This is a play about love and relationships not always turning out how we had hoped and planned. It is a play about finding yourself. It is a play about hats. We hope you come share it with us."