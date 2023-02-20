Interview - Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (2/20/23)

MISSION of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association [ECAHMAA]
We are here to empower people, advance cultures, and enhance the quality of life for Chippewa Valley communities by promoting relationships of trust, safety, and a sense of belonging.
Pre-Play Reception
The reception is a collaboration between the EC Hmong Association and the Heyde Center to share the cultural arts of the local Hmong community in advance of this amazing one-woman play that brings the award-winning book to life. The Hmong Association is planning on beautiful dress, singers and more as an opportunity to raise awareness and appreciation of the rich Hmong culture.
The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir
Based the book by Yang, Kao Kalia. Part of "Literature to Life" series
Fri, Feb 24, 2023 - 7:30 pm (includes a post-performance discussion opportunity)
Heyde Center for the Arts, http://www.cvca.net 715-726-9000
In search of a place to call home, thousands of Hmong families made the journey from the war-torn jungles of Laos to the overcrowded refugee camps of Thailand, finally emigrating to America; but lacking a written language of their own. Driven to tell her family’s story after her grandmother’s death - the Hmong experience has been primarily recorded by others - The Latehomecomer is Kao Kalia Yang’s tribute to her remarkable grandmother whose spirit held them all together. It is also an eloquent, firsthand account of a people who have worked hard to make their voices heard. Accomplished Hmong actress and traditional Flower Singer, Gaosong Heu, brings this powerful, personal story to life, with her musical talent and knowledge of Hmong culture. The performance tells a universal story of immigration, through the specific lens of this ancient culture inextricably bound to the history of the war in Vietnam.
Tickets: Adults $20, Seniors $19, Youth $5