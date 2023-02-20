 Skip to main content
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some
areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will
lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open
areas.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area. Parts of
this Winter Storm Watch may get upgraded to a Winter Storm
Warning later today for a band of snow that will move in on
Tuesday. The snow will let up Wednesday morning, but then
widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near a foot of
snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and
southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late
Wednesday into Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the
gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid traveling late Wednesday and Thursday. Monitor the latest
forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Interview - Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (2/20/23)

  • 0

MISSION of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association [ECAHMAA]

We are here to empower people, advance cultures, and enhance the quality of life for Chippewa Valley communities by promoting relationships of trust, safety, and a sense of belonging.

Pre-Play Reception

The reception is a collaboration between the EC Hmong Association and the Heyde Center to share the cultural arts of the local Hmong community in advance of this amazing one-woman play that brings the award-winning book to life. The Hmong Association is planning on beautiful dress, singers and more as an opportunity to raise awareness and appreciation of the rich Hmong culture.

The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir

Based the book by Yang, Kao Kalia. Part of "Literature to Life" series

Fri, Feb 24, 2023 - 7:30 pm (includes a post-performance discussion opportunity)

Heyde Center for the Arts, http://www.cvca.net 715-726-9000

In search of a place to call home, thousands of Hmong families made the journey from the war-torn jungles of Laos to the overcrowded refugee camps of Thailand, finally emigrating to America; but lacking a written language of their own. Driven to tell her family’s story after her grandmother’s death - the Hmong experience has been primarily recorded by others - The Latehomecomer is Kao Kalia Yang’s tribute to her remarkable grandmother whose spirit held them all together. It is also an eloquent, firsthand account of a people who have worked hard to make their voices heard. Accomplished Hmong actress and traditional Flower Singer, Gaosong Heu, brings this powerful, personal story to life, with her musical talent and knowledge of Hmong culture. The performance tells a universal story of immigration, through the specific lens of this ancient culture inextricably bound to the history of the war in Vietnam.

Tickets: Adults $20, Seniors $19, Youth $5

