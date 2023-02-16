Interview - Heyde Center (2/16/23)

Artist Reception
Artistic Quilt Exhibit
Sun, Feb 26, 20231:00 pm
Exhibit runs from February 22nd to April 5th. No cost for admission.
The Heyde Center for the Arts is recognizing of the artistic talent in the quilting community in Western Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota. The Heyde Center for the Arts is showcasing this heritage by hosting a unique Quilt Exhibition from February 22nd to April 5th.
The Artist Reception will include light refreshments. Chris Daly from Woodland Ridge Retreat and Fiber Artist Ellen Nelson will speak about quilting and fiber arts at 2:00PM during the Reception.
Come and enjoy the beautiful quilts created by artists in Western Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota This event will inspire current and future quilters by the quilts’ designs and the incredible detail displayed by these artists in this unique and beautiful historic venue.