Interview - Home & Garden Show

Friday Feb 17 1pm – 8pm

Saturday Feb 18 9am – 5pm

Sunday Feb 19 10am – 4pm

Ticket Info

Tickets are $8 through Feb 16

On sale at Festival Foods, Green Oasis &amp; the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association

Tickets are $10 at the door

What’s happening?

Friday

Educational seminars on bee keeping, common energy problems and what to know before starting a home

renovations.

NEW Home & Hops tasting event 5 – 8 p.m. with beer, wine and seltzer tasting

Parking shuttle in the afternoon

Saturday

Educational seminars on financing for building a new home, designing your dream home, getting ready to break

ground, beautiful landscapes, buying and selling in 2023 and what to know before you buy an electric vehicle.

Sunday

Family Day! Face painting, toolbox and bird house building, balloons, and more!

The first 250 kids get to take home a line worker hat.

Grand Giveaway – everyone who attends can enter to win the 2023 Grand Giveaway! This year’s prize includes:

380 square feet patio pavers

4 Tribute Block Columns with Caps

Summit Stone Fireplace with Fire Ring and Cap

13’ x 13’ Brown Treated Pergola

Tavern

We will be selling beer & seltzer all weekend

