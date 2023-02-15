Interview - Home & Garden Show

Friday Feb 17 1pm – 8pm
Saturday Feb 18 9am – 5pm
Sunday Feb 19 10am – 4pm
Ticket Info
Tickets are $8 through Feb 16
On sale at Festival Foods, Green Oasis & the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association
Tickets are $10 at the door
What’s happening?
Friday
Educational seminars on bee keeping, common energy problems and what to know before starting a home
renovations.
NEW Home & Hops tasting event 5 – 8 p.m. with beer, wine and seltzer tasting
Parking shuttle in the afternoon
Saturday
Educational seminars on financing for building a new home, designing your dream home, getting ready to break
ground, beautiful landscapes, buying and selling in 2023 and what to know before you buy an electric vehicle.
Sunday
Family Day! Face painting, toolbox and bird house building, balloons, and more!
The first 250 kids get to take home a line worker hat.
Grand Giveaway – everyone who attends can enter to win the 2023 Grand Giveaway! This year’s prize includes:
380 square feet patio pavers
4 Tribute Block Columns with Caps
Summit Stone Fireplace with Fire Ring and Cap
13’ x 13’ Brown Treated Pergola
Tavern
We will be selling beer & seltzer all weekend