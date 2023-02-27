 Skip to main content
...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED TODAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin today. The
precipitation this morning will start out as rain in far southern
Minnesota but as freezing rain in eastern Minnesota north of the
Twin Cities, then will gradually mix with rain and snow this
afternoon. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where near one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across east central Minnesota, ice accumulations of up
to one to two tenths of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from
Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and
Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in
western Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around one
quarter inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Interview - Lake Wissota Garden Club and Chippewa Rod and Gun Club - 2/27/23

HOW LONG HAS THIS FUNDRAISING EVENT BEEN HAPPENING?

This fundraising project has offered locally sourced bare-root seedling trees for sale to the public since 1996. The project was started with the hope that shoreline landowners would help to diversify the species of trees and shrubs along the banks of Lake Wissota and the rivers of the county.

WHAT ARE THE PROCEEDS USED FOR FROM THE FUNDRAISER?

Proceeds from the sale fund community projects of the Lake Wissota Garden Club and Chippewa Rod & Gun Club including scholarships for students in conservation and horticulture programs, fish and wildlife habitat improvements, further development of the Irvine Park Wildflower Sanctuary, as well as other community gardens throughout Chippewa Falls.

WHAT KINDS OF TREES WILL BE AVAILABLE?

We only offer trees that are native and appropriate to our planting zone. They are locally grown bare-root seedlings and some larger trees and shrubs. They reason we offer bare-root trees and shrubs is because they are affordable, convenient to transport, and easy to transplant in a home landscape or throughout a multi-acre plot.

Planting these evergreen, deciduous, fruit and nut trees and shrubs can improve pollinator and bird habitat, help with shoreline erosion, help establish a woodlot, and beautify yards and gardens.

Some of the varieties offered this year include the always popular White Oak, Red and Sugar Maples, River Birch, varieties of Spruce and shrubs including Serviceberry and American Black Elderberry. You will be able to see the full list on our websites starting

.

WHAT ELSE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE?

Handcrafted birdhouses, robin nesting platforms and a bat house. As well as wood duck houses and a copper oriole jelly feeders.

We are also offering common and swamp milkweed pugs and bareroot.

The fundraiser runs from March 1-31

Pick-up date will be April 22 nd in the afternoon.

For order form and detailed information, please go online to rodngun.org or

lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com or call 715-723-7770.

