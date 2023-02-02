Interview - Red Cross (2/2/23)

The 2023 American Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin Heroes breakfast will honor award recipients Thursday, March 9, 2023 at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Avenue in Eau Claire.
The Northwest Heroes Breakfast honors people making an impact through their bravery, dedication, and humanitarian service.
For nearly 20 years, more than 150 local heroes in Northwest Wisconsin have been recognized.
Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee comprised of local community leaders.
Honorees are selected based on the degree to which their actions uphold the values of the Red Cross humanitarian mission and leave a lasting and positive impact on the community.
Honorees will be celebrated across seven categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Community Hero, From the Heart Hero, Health Care Hero, Hero of a Lifetime, Military Hero and Youth Good Samaritan (age 18 or younger).
The American Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin Chapter covers 17 local counties: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce, Pepin, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Washburn.
This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Northwest Chapter. Funds support local Red Cross service delivery including disaster relief, Services to the Armed Forces and biomedical operations.
Red Cross in need of attendees and table sponsors for this wonderful event.
For more information and to sign up go to NW Heroes Breakfast.
For more information on volunteering for Red Cross, go to Red Cross Wisconsin/Volunteer.