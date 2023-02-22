Interview - Rescued and Redeemed (2/22/23)

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many locations. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 13 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts may be several feet deep. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&