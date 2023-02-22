Interview - Rescued and Redeemed (2/22/23)

Clothing & Softgoods Drive
These donations are a HUGE benefit and blessing to us. All of the funds earned through this ongoing drive will go directly towards the mission of our Long-term Residential Program for trafficked survivors.
WE ACCEPT ONLY GENTLY USED ITEMS that are RESELLABLE!
Please note that all donations must be in plastic bags
All Clothing
Men's, women's & children's, under garments,
shoes, boots, sandals, jewelry, hats,
headbands, belts, neckties, socks, robes,
coats, scarves, purses, handbags, wallets,
all outer wear, eye/sun glasses
All Soft Home Goods
All bedding including sheets, blankets, pillows, comforters, bed skirts, kitchen linens, curtains, small rugs, stuffed animals,
tablecloths, place mats, towels
DONATIONS MUST BE DROPPED OFF AT THESE LOCATIONS:
Or you may contact us to schedule a pick-up!
Eau Claire
2117 Bordeaux Ct. (Residence)
Calvary Baptist Church - 3036 Epiphany Ln. (Weekdays and Sundays 9-12)
Harvestime Church - 3625 Southwind Dr. (Weekdays 9-4 and Sundays 9-12)
Renew Church - 416 Niagara St. (Sunday 9-12)
Jacobson's Hardware - 2618 Birch St.
K-Nails & Spa - 3021 Mall Dr.
Chippewa Falls
324 S. State St. (Residence)
Landmark Church - 4140 126th St. (Sunday 9-12)
If you would like to help us expand this drive at your church or business,
please contact Elaine at 715-379-3533