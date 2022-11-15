Interview - St. Francis Food Pantry Pet Food Drive (11/15/22)

The Annual St. Francis Food Pantry pet food drive is happening this month to collect food for pet parents who are struggling financially. We spoke with an event organizer to get more details.
Collection bins will be available at the following businesses: Barks and Recreation, Dogtopia, Eau Claire Animal Hospital, emBark, Healthy Pet Animal Hospital, Kindness Animal Hospital, Lake Wissota Animal Hospital, Northside Pet Hospital, Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus, Riverview Animal Hospital, The Ark, Tropic Waters Pet Center, and Westgate Animal Hospital,