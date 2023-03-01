Interview - United Way (3/1/23)

More and more resources are moving online, need to ensure everyone can
access online education, working remotely, telehealth, online banking, staying connected to friends and family, etc. in this digital age
Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Enrollment
Enroll in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program that provides up
to a $30/month discount on internet service and a one-time $100 credit
towards a device with participating providers
Internet Service Providers onsite
Astrea (current service provider around Augusta that offers the
Affordable Connectivity Program and device credit)
Charter-Spectrum (will be available for questions on their upcoming
broadband expansion plans)
Device Distribution
Limited supply of $30 refurbished (recycled and tuned-up) laptops
Digital Skills Training
Chippewa Valley Technical College will have an instructor available for
device training, any community member can bring their devices in to
learn new digital skills and learn how to get signed up for free computer
classes through Chippewa Valley Technical College
Registration is strongly recommended—especially for devices and Affordable
Visit GetACP.org or Call (715) 834-5043
Eligibility: Households at or below 200% Federal Poverty Line
OR on certain governmental assistance programs (SNAP,
Medicaid, etc.)
Call (715) 834-5043 with questions or registration assistance
Saturday, March 4 th from 8:30-11:30am at Main Street Gym in Augusta
Address: Main Street Gym, 601 Main St, Augusta, WI 54722