Interview - United Way (3/1/23)

More and more resources are moving online, need to ensure everyone can

access online education, working remotely, telehealth, online banking, staying connected to friends and family, etc. in this digital age

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Enrollment

Enroll in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program that provides up

to a $30/month discount on internet service and a one-time $100 credit

towards a device with participating providers

Internet Service Providers onsite

Astrea (current service provider around Augusta that offers the

Affordable Connectivity Program and device credit)

Charter-Spectrum (will be available for questions on their upcoming

broadband expansion plans)

Device Distribution

Limited supply of $30 refurbished (recycled and tuned-up) laptops

Digital Skills Training

Chippewa Valley Technical College will have an instructor available for

device training, any community member can bring their devices in to

learn new digital skills and learn how to get signed up for free computer

classes through Chippewa Valley Technical College

Registration is strongly recommended—especially for devices and Affordable

Visit GetACP.org or Call (715) 834-5043

Eligibility: Households at or below 200% Federal Poverty Line

OR on certain governmental assistance programs (SNAP,

Medicaid, etc.)

Call (715) 834-5043 with questions or registration assistance

Saturday, March 4 th from 8:30-11:30am at Main Street Gym in Augusta

Address: Main Street Gym, 601 Main St, Augusta, WI 54722

