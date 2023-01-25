Interview - Winterfest Show Choir Competition (1/25/23)

Eau Claire Memorial’s 31st annual Winterfest Show Choir Competition takes place on Saturday,
February 4th, 2023 at Memorial High School’s auditorium beginning at 8am.
This event, hosted by the Memorial High School Booster Club features 18 show choirs from
across Wisconsin and Minnesota. These talented high school choir students will take you on a
journey of song and dance as they compete for awards including best vocals, choreography,
female and male soloist and overall show performance. Local schools performing in the
competition include South Middle School, EC North, Altoona, Fall Creek and Chippewa Falls.
The preliminary competition begins at 8am and continues throughout the morning and
afternoon. Judging during the preliminary competition determines the show choirs that appear
in the finals in the evening. The show includes exhibition performances by Memorial’s OASC
and Noteworthy directed by Aurora Krajnikconde. Tickets are available for purchase online at
this link: https://memorialhighschoolwinterfest.ludus.com/ Concessions and retail items are
available for sale and tickets are also available at the door. Please contact Angela Eberhardt,
Winterfest Coordinator: ecmwinterfest@gmail.com ; or Aurora Krajnikconde, director
akrajnikconde@ecasd.us ; (715)852-6359) with any questions.