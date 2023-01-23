Interview - Wintertide (1/23/23)

Wintertide celebrates the beauty of Winter and offers games, food and fun for the whole family to enjoy! You know River Prairie Park in the Summer, now come and enjoy it in the Winter! It will be SNOW much fun!!
Event Activities Include:
*United States Crokicurl Championship (pre-registration through Altoona Parks & Recreation is required)
*Scavenger Hunt throughout River Prairie Park (Green Bay Packer Tickets, Kubb Package and Cash Prizes to be won!)
*Kubb Demonstration/Instruction
*Free Hot Cocoa sponsored by Imperium Chiropractic
*Refreshments for purchase
Saturday Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River Prairie Park in Altoona
