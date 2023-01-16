Interview - YMCA (1/16/23)

What: Get Hooked Learn to Fish – FREE Ice Fishing Event.
Where: Glen Loch Lake/Reservoir.
MEET and PARK in the parking lot on the left side of Ojibwa Bowl. The fishing event will be held on Glen Loch Lake/ Reservoir directly below Ojibwa Bowl.
When: Saturday January 21, 2023
Time: 11:00am – 2:00 p.m.
FREE fishing pole and jig to all who participate in the event.
NO fishing license required.
Learn to set up ice fishing equipment, learn the skills of ice fishing and learn fish cleaning lessons throughout the afternoon.
Who: The event is FREE and open to everyone.