Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Feed returns this weekend

The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire is bringing back their Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day fundraiser on Saturday, September 24th! The event runs from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Memorial High School Cafeteria in Eau Claire. Members of this Kiwanis Club, affiliated youth clubs, and area Festival Foods grocery stores are now selling advanced sale tickets for $8.00 (adult) and $5.00 (children under 12). Prices at the door $9.00 (adults) and $6.00 (children under 12).
The all-you-care-to eat meal includes pancakes, sausages, applesauce, bananas, blueberries, orange juice, coffee, and milk. Paul Bunyan and the famous “Pancake Man” are slated to appear.