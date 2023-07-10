Northern Wisconsin State Fair director joins Daybreak

(WQOW) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back for it's 125th year July 12-16. The director of the fair, Rusty Volk joined News 18's Daybreak to talk all about this year's events.
To get discount tickets to the event click here.
