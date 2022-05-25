One-act play in Eau Claire creates conversation on memory loss

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Some of the biggest hurdles families face when trying to have a conversation around memory loss in family members is fear and stigma. That is why a play that helps open up that conversation is coming to the area in June.
The one-act play 'Fortune Cookies' is part of the Remember Project, a touring program that uses live theatre to convene and catalyze community conversations about memory loss and dementia.
The play is about Mona who, at the age of 80, has a sharp memory, yet she fears the idea of memory loss and has seen too much of it among friends and neighbors. She has a plan to counter the effects of future memory loss and she is willing to go to great lengths to do so.
Jacob's Well Church is hosting the event on Tuesday, June 14. Doors will open around 4:45 where boots of information will be available. At 5:30 a light dinner will be provided. The play starts at 6 with discussion following.
It is free to attend, but registration is required. You can register by calling the ADRC at 715-839-4735 or by clicking here.