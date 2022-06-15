Princess fun with the Eau Claire Children's Theatre

WQOW - Some familiar princesses take center stage at the Eau Claire Children's Theatre soon!
Happening on Saturday, join Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian and friends for some singing, dancing, and games with "Ariel's Underwater Dance Party" at The Oxford.
And on June 23 and 24 it's a "By Kids, For Kids" summer class production of "The Tale of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs." Tickets are all $5 general admission and show times are at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on both days and a performance at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.