CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- The Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races return this weekend.
All races start and finish at the Chippewa Falls YMCA this Saturday, Aug. 13.
The races are open to individuals of any age. The races are held each year during the Pure Water Days weekend festival in Chippewa Falls. The races provide a healthy activity for the entire family.
The proceeds go towards the YMCA’s Sponsored Membership program. Each participant receives a race t-shirt as well as prizes and medals for the top finishers in each race category.
To register online, visit www.ymca-cv.org/pwd.