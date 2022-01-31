"Raise Spirits, Give Hope" fundraiser kicks off for Chippewa Valley Free Clinic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For 25 years The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic has been offering medical care for people in the area without insurance. The clinic, which is staffed by volunteer clinicians offers mental health services, counseling, dental, vision and medical care for acute and chronic diseases.
To keep the clinic offering these services, they rely on donations and to kick off February, they're inviting the Chippewa Valley to "Raise Spirits, Give Hope."
This pandemic-friendly twist on its annual fundraising event will let community members order a themed box filled with food and beverages to enjoy at home.
Each box costs $100 and contains supplies for two people. They're available now until Wednesday, Feb. 9 or until they are sold out. Boxes can be picked up at The Coffee Grounds on February 11. To order a box click here.