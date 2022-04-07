Registration now open for 'Kickin It In The Park for NF'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- Registration is now open for the annual Kickin it in The Park for NF Walk at Irvine Park.
Registration fees are $20 in advance and $25 day of. Kids ages 4-12 are $12 and early registration ends April 25.
The walk date is May 14th registration starts at 10 am and the walk begins at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow.
The walk takes place at the main pavilion in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a 1-mile handicap accessible route alongside of the original 3-mile route. Lunch is included with registration costs.
NF is a genetic disorder that can be inherited or spontaneous and affects 1 in every 2,500-3,000 births.
For more information on how to register, visit www.nffirst.org.