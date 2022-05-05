River Prairie Festival happening this Saturday

ALTOONA (WQOW) -- To celebrate artists in the Chippewa Valley and kick off their season the City of Altoona is holding the River Prairie Festival – Celebration of Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday.
Confirmed activities at the River Prairie Festival include live music, artist market, food trucks, family dance party, yoga in the park, cover song contest, bird walk, face painting, chalk art, live mural painting, Mother’s Day plant giveaway, giant pumpkin growing seminar/plant giveaway and rubber ducky race.
You can learn more about this event by visiting www.RiverPrairieFest.com or by visiting the River Prairie Facebook page @riverprairie.