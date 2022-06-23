Rock the Riverfront returns Saturday

(WQOW) - After two years of being virtual, the Rock the Riverfront returns to downtown Eau Claire on Saturday.
The Royal Credit Union Foundation will host the annual charity classic that will feature a 10k and a 2 mile walk/run as well as two different youth races.
This year's proceeds from the event will benefit three veteran-focused charities: Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation of Eau Claire, Sofas for Service of Eau Claire and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
If you are not a runner - you can still vote for the top prize for each charity by clicking here.
It all begins at 7 a.m. Saturday morning in Phoenix Park with registration. The 10K run/walk will start at 8 a.m. followed by the 2 mile run/walk at 10 a.m. Youth races begin at 11.
There will also be family games, food trucks and live music.