Romantic comedy musical "Muskie Love" takes stage in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There is plenty of going on in the area for your theatre-loving Valentine. Just in time for the weekend of love, the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents "Muskie Love,"" a musical romantic comedy. 

The director of the show joined Daybreak Tuesday morning to give a preview of the show. Watch the video above to learn more information. 

"Muskie Love" takes the stage at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m. February 10-12, and 17-19. There are two matinée shows as well on February 13 and 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and seniors, youth and students are $15. Go to cvtg.org to reserve your tickets and for COVID-19 safety guidelines. 

