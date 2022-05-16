Sam Davey STEM Team heading to world championship

A local stem team is getting ready to head to the world championships and they need your help.
Odyssey of the Mind is a STEM problem-solving competition, the team solves 2 problems, a long-term problem, and a short-term problem, referred to as spontaneous.
The Sam Davey Odyssey of the Mind team picked the long-term problem Matryoshka Structure, essentially creating 4 Russian nesting doll structures out of Balsa wood. At state, the team’s balsa wood structure held 140 pounds!
The Sam Davey OM team won state and qualified for Worlds in Ames, IA from May 25-29. We are fundraising to help the team pay for registration and travel costs to get there. At Worlds, the team will be competing against teams from around the US and up to 25 countries.
The team will be accepting free-will donations that can be sent to Sam Davey Elementary until June 3, checks can be made out to Sam Davey OM team.