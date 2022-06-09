See the latest home trends with the Parade of Homes

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes is back this weekend to showcase the latest home design trends.
The event will showcase 8 new homes and 2 remodeled homes for in-person tours plus 4 additional virtual tours will be available for 2 new homes and 2 remodeled homes.
It will run from June 8-11 on Sat & Sun from 10 a.m –5 p.m., and Mon through Fri from 5–9 p.m.
For the scavenger hunt look for unique items in each house and you will be entered to win one of 4 prize packages.
For more information, visit www.paradeofhomescv.com.